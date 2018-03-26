GPL Week 9: Dreams beat Aduana as Liberty lose again

Dreams FC made the most of home court as they beat champions Aduana Stars 2-0 in Dawu

Matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League continued on Monday with two games being honoured.

Dreams FC made the most of home court as they beat champions Aduana Stars 2-0 in Dawu. Dreams took the lead through Patrick Arthur seven minutes after the interval, heading home from close range.

Issah Yakubu doubled the advantage with a powerful header as Dreams wrapped the victory.

The win puts Dreams level on 17 points with leaders AshantiGold.

At the Baba Yara stadium, Berekum Chelsea condemned Liberty Professionals to a second straight defeat. The match was rained off and rescheduled to Monday.

The Blues drew first blood in the 10th minute courtesy a sublime finish by Fredrick Owusu but the lead lasted 22 minutes as Brite Andoh restored parity for the Scientific Soccer lads.

However, Edmund Arko-Mensah scored the winning goal for Chelsea with less than 20 minutes to end proceedings.