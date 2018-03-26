Kwesi Appiah understudies Arsene Wenger

Kwesi Appiah spent time observing the training methods employed by Arsene Wenger

Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Stars,Kwesi Appiah, spent time in the presence of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as part of his working trip to the United Kingdom.

The gaffer spent time observing the training methods employed by the Gunners and had time to pick the brain of the legendary French manager who recently announced his decision to step down from his role as head coach at the end of this season.

The learning process which spanned a few days forms part of Kwesi Appiah’s grand plan to stay abreast with modern trends of the game while scouting as many eligible players as possible ahead of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

He also managed to visit some already established players within the Black Stars set up including Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu.

The entire duration of his visit lasted ten days.