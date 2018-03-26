Home | News | Black Stars: Kwesi Appiah understudies Arsene Wenger

Black Stars: Kwesi Appiah understudies Arsene Wenger

Dan Soko

Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah in his 10 day trip to the United Kingdom has gone on to understudy Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The Black Stars Coach who travelled to England has visited Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey. He held talks with Huddersfield striker Collin Quaner concerning his playing for the Ghana Black Stars.

READ ALSO:Kwesi Appiah wants residence for all national team

Appiah also spent time with Arsene Wenger to observe up training methods adopted by Arsenal Football Club and had time to pick up ideas from current the longest serving manger in the English football

This education process is part of the grand plan to get Kwesi Appiah to make the most informed decisions on the road to the next African Cup of Nations in Cameroon in June 2019.

READ ALSO:Kwesi Appiah visits Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey

Ghana are in the same group with Ethiopia Kenya and Sierra Leone in the 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrdi next at the Emirates Stadium in the 1st leg of the UEFA Europa League semi final tie

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



UMB Receives Corporate Bank Of Year Award

April 24, 2018

If I Were To Advocate Better Child Care

April 24, 2018

Fidelity Bank Closes In On GH¢400m

April 24, 2018

SSNIT Management Misled Board

April 24, 2018

 I Don’t Charge For Song Features – M.anifest

April 24, 2018

Filmmakers Adopt Film Week To Fix Ailing Industry

April 24, 2018

GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’ 

April 24, 2018

Shaggy, Kylie, Others Join Queen To Celebrate 92nd Birthday

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse

April 22, 2018

Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa

April 22, 2018

The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency

April 22, 2018

Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives

April 22, 2018

For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!