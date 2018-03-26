Contradiction: Nana Addo hasn't paid GH¢1 billion NHIS debt - Service providers

The leadership of government hospitals have denied claims by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that his administration is reviving the strength of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), which, under the Mahama-led government, was being strangled by debt.

According to President of the medical superintendent group, Dr. Joseph Tambil, claims by Nana Addo of paying health service providers under the scheme is not true.

Nana Addo delivering the keynote speech at the London School of Economics' Africa Summit, on the theme 'Africa at Work; Educated, Employed and Empowered' over the weekend said he has paid GH¢1 billion out of the GH¢1.2 billion debt inherited from the previous government.

play Nana Addo at London School of Economics' Africa Summit

He said "of the GH¢1.2 billion debt we inherited, the equivalent of $300 million, we have paid, in the last 15 months, GH¢1 billion, the equivalent of $250 million."

He added that payments to service providers, since his government took office in January 2017, are current.

As a result, "the Scheme is regaining its effectiveness, so that for a minimum amount, subscribers can have access to a wide range of medical services."

But Dr. Joseph Tambil in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said no money has been paid into the account of the service providers.

"The government said they have released X amount of money, we expect that, that amount should also hit our account but as we speak that’s not the case.

"This is not the first announcement that we have heard; we keep on hearing things like that, we have cleared the arrears, we have cleared the debt," he added.

He, however, gave the figures of the Eastern region saying there are four months of arrears that are outstanding for 2016 and for 2017 the second half of the year that has not been paid.

He noted: "So from June to July nothing has been paid for that for 2017. And for the current year 2018 not a pesewa has been paid from January to March."