Home | News | Regional Elections: Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman

Regional Elections: Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman

Dan Soko

The newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom has said he was given a push by the seat of the Presidency in his campaign.

He said the Jubilee House supported him financially in his successful election as the Regional Chairman.

“They [Jubilee House] supported me, they called me, they encouraged me and they gave me money,” he told Umaru Amadu Sanda on Accra-based Citi FM.

READ ALSO: Don't change a winning team - Ben Ephson advises NPP

Divine Otoo, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Water narrowly beat his arch-rival by polling a total of 276 valid votes, seven more than Mr Alfred Boye’s 269 in the poll on Saturday, 21 April held at the Trade Fair Centre.

He however failed to disclose the actual amount that the Presidency used in supporting his campaign. "Even if they gave me GHS1, it is still money,” he retorted when asked for a figure", he disclosed.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Ahwetieso Road Crash Kills Two

April 24, 2018

Tatale/Sanguli Benefits From Sensitization On Tax Payment

April 24, 2018

ECOWAS Commended For Conducting Credible Elections

April 24, 2018

Three Sentenced For Stealing

April 24, 2018

Achieving SDG4 Requires Active Participation Of Everyone

April 24, 2018

Public Procurement Authority Rewarded in Kigali

April 24, 2018

Saraki, Tambuwal Won’t Decamp To PDP – Governor

April 24, 2018

Taxi Driver In Trouble Over Narcotics

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse

April 22, 2018

Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa

April 22, 2018

The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency

April 22, 2018

Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives

April 22, 2018

For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!