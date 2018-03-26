Home | News | Ghanaian Players Abroad: Micheal Essien has no plans of coaching after retirement

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Micheal Essien has no plans of coaching after retirement

Dan Soko

Ghanaian midfielder Micheal Essien has stated he had no plans of venturing into coaching after he hangs his boots.

 Micheal Essien was speaking to Finder Sports when he made that revelation

READ ALSO:Michael Essien released by Indonesian club Persib Bandung

“I am still playing in Indonesia and I am thinking of retiring soon. I am now concerned about what I am going to do next.

“I don’t have plans of going into coaching but I may do something relating to football”

Micheal Essien has now been named the ambassador for the Rexona “Be the Next Champion”

The program is the product of Rexona and Chelsea Football Club forming a partnership to develop grassroot football in Africa.

Essien stated that we are likely to find the new talents like himself from this initiative

I think we are going to find the next Michael Essien or even someone better than me. It is possible”.

READ ALSO:Michael Essien trains alone due to injury

Micheal Essien was released by Persib Bandung in March this year but it seems he would want to keep doing that a bit longer becfore he finally retires

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

LEAGUE REPORT: Match Week 9 Round Up Of Matches And Results

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!