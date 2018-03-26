Ghanaian Players Abroad: Micheal Essien has no plans of coaching after retirement

Ghanaian midfielder Micheal Essien has stated he had no plans of venturing into coaching after he hangs his boots.
Micheal Essien was speaking to Finder Sports when he made that revelation
“I am still playing in Indonesia and I am thinking of retiring soon. I am now concerned about what I am going to do next.
“I don’t have plans of going into coaching but I may do something relating to football”
Micheal Essien has now been named the ambassador for the Rexona “Be the Next Champion”
The program is the product of Rexona and Chelsea Football Club forming a partnership to develop grassroot football in Africa.
Essien stated that we are likely to find the new talents like himself from this initiative
I think we are going to find the next Michael Essien or even someone better than me. It is possible”.
Micheal Essien was released by Persib Bandung in March this year but it seems he would want to keep doing that a bit longer becfore he finally retires
