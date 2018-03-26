Home | News | Newmont Deaths: Investigative report to be out by end of week – Amewu

Newmont Deaths: Investigative report to be out by end of week – Amewu

Dan Soko

The Land and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu has said that the Ministry expects that a report on the circumstances leading to the collapse of the reclaim tunnel roof at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill expansion project will ready by the end of this week.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Mr. Amewu said: “I’m sure by this week we should be getting the report and we will definitely act on the report.”

When asked if the committee’s work was limited to the Ahafo Mill Expansion project site, he said: “for now because of the time period and the urgency the Ministry wants to take in terms of this particular incident we want to limit it here.”

He added that the government is doing a complete operational audit of the mining sector in the country.

“The guys are already in the country to start that activity across all the mining companies in the country.”

At least 6 people were killed after a section of a gold mine belonging to Newmont Ghana in the Brong Ahafo Region collapsed.

The deadly accident occurred on Saturday (April 7, 2019) at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project.

Meanwhile, Newmont Ghana has resumed operations at its Ahafo Mill Expansion project.

In a statement issued by the Communications and External Relations Manager, Agbeko Azumah, it stated that they have resumed work after an extensive risk assessment.

“The company temporarily suspended production at both Ahafo and Akyem mines following the accident. Operations at both mines have resumed following extensive safety discussions and risk assessments.”

