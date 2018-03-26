Home | News | Special Prosecutor: Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs

Special Prosecutor: Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs

Dan Soko

A group, Citizens for Justice and Accountability (CJA) has petitioned the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to probe the NDC Members of Parliament that have been accused of receiving double salaries while in office.

The group said prosecution of such officials will be a strong caveat for others in the future.



READ ALSO: Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs who took double salaries are not prosecuted

It has emerged that some 19 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament who were Ministers under the erstwhile John Mahama administration took double salaries and are currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

We are citizens of Ghana. We are enjoined by the Constitution and other laws of Ghana to demand accountability from those who exercise the powers of the State on our behalf. We are further invited by the laws of Ghana to report the commission of the crime to law enforcement agencies.

We are outraged by the news that some Members of Parliament and former ministers for 8 years in Government, under President Mahama, took double salary contrary to the terms of their engagement and the laws of Ghana.

We found the involvement of the minority leader and some key members of the minority NDC quite disheartening. There seems to be a growing sense of impunity in respect of corruption in this country.

To end this impunity, citizens must resort to the law to deal with the blatant plunder of public resources. The minority has so far admitted to receiving the double salary under former President Mahama. This admission establishes a prima facie case of wrongdoing.

We have noted the strenuous attempt to bury this shameful stealing of public resources because the alleged thieves are “Honorable Members”. If it was a case of an accountant in the public or civil service, he/she would have been dealt with according to the criminal laws of Ghana. If it was a hawker on the streets of Accra he would have been arrested immediately, denied bail and prosecuted with the speed of light and convicted harshly.

In this matter, we have decided to respond to the invitation by our laws in respect of crimes, particularly, the Special Prosecutor Act, by taking up this broad-daylight stealing of public money by some members of parliament.

We would, therefore, submit a written petition to the Special Prosecutor as required in section 26(1) of the Act establishing the Office of Special Prosecutor.

The gravamen of our petition would be that:

  1. The Special Prosecutor investigate allegations that some Members of Parliament received double salaries for years without notifying or returning same to the appropriate agencies of State.
  2. That if the allegations are found to be true, the Special Prosecutor shall initiate criminal prosecutions against these individuals.
  3. That in addition to the prosecution, the Special Prosecutor shall take steps to cause the refund of all salaries received unlawfully by some minority MPs.

It is our hope that the good people of Ghana would support us in this fight so as to restore confidence in our democracy.

Ato Sam-Ghartey

Convener

Dennis Obeng Agyei

Ahmed Baba -Nah

Simon Suayam

