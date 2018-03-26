Home | News | Photos: East Legon to Spintex road opens to traffic

Photos: East Legon to Spintex road opens to traffic

Dan Soko

The new two-lane East Legon-Spintex road underpass is now open to traffic.

Commuters and road users who ply the East Legon tunnel to Accra and Spintex and vice versa will not be in traffic for hours anymore.

The new 8.5-meter wide tunnel has helped to ease traffic in that area of Accra as it has ensured a continuous two-way flow of traffic instead of the previous alternating flows that motorists were experiencing under the old one-way 4.5-meter wide tunnel.

READ MORE: Huge tree falls on car near KFC causing massive traffic

East Legon to Spintex opens to trafficplay

East Legon to Spintex opens to traffic

 

Popularly called the under-bridge, commuters of that particular stretch have finally been answered as the traffic situation in the area has eased.

The 4.5-meter wide tunnel was constructed in the 1950s.

READ ALSO: AMA storms East Legon’s ‘Ashawo joint’ for demolition exercise

East Legon to Spintex opens to trafficplay

East Legon to Spintex opens to traffic

 

The old tunnel was constructed to serve as a cattle crossing point when the motorway was opened to traffic in November of 1965 but as residential developments expanded at East Legon and beyond, it became prudent to convert the cattle crossing for vehicular use under an alternating one-way traffic system.

East Legon to Spintex opens to trafficplay

East Legon to Spintex opens to traffic
East Legon to Spintex opens to trafficplay

East Legon to Spintex opens to traffic
East Legon to Spintex opens to trafficplay

East Legon to Spintex opens to traffic

 

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

LEAGUE REPORT: Match Week 9 Round Up Of Matches And Results

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!