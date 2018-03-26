FDA confiscates over 6,000 capsules of Tramadol

By Mildred
Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, April 24, GNA – The Western Regional
Office of the Food and Drugs Authority has so far seized more than 6,000
capsules of Tramadol from licensed chemical stores across the length and
breadth of the Region.
Tramadol, a synthetic narcotics drug, used to
manage moderate and severe pains could only be sold as a prescribed medicine
and not supposed to be sold by chemical stores.
Mr Abu Sumaila, Regional Head of the FDA, told
the Ghana News Agency that the drug had been abused in no small way by the
youth, manual workers and drivers in recent times, mainly because it was
accessible at the chemical stores and among drug peddlers.
According to him, the abuse of Tramadol could
make one addictive, result in brain damage, epilepsy, excessive sweat and also
hallucination.
In Ghana, the 50 to 100 grams are approved for
use, but according to Mr Sumaila a combination of 120 and 80 grams were among
those seized.
He said within the Sekondi/Takoradi
Metropolis, out of the 31 license chemical stores visited, 1060 capsules were
retrieved from four stores.
At Wassa Akropong and Enchi, 1,050 capsules
were seized from two shops out of the 12 visited.
The FDA Boss said Asankragua recorded the
highest number of 4,900 probably due to the mining activities in the area.
“We are in talks with the Association of
chemical sellers to stop their members from selling such drugs which is contributing
to bad health among the youthful population of the country,” he added.
He encouraged the public not to buy drugs from
peddlers but rather visit the pharmacy for the right prescribed drugs.
GNA
