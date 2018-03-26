Government urged to increase domestic financing for under-five immunization

Accra, April 24, GNA - Concern Health
Education Project and Muslim Family Counselling Services, two non-governmental
agencies, have called on government to prioritise immunization for under-five
children to protect their lives.
In a joint press statement, the NGOs said
government must assess and re-new its commitment to the Addis Declaration on
Immunization and also increase the health budget.
In 2016 African leaders at the first
Ministerial Conference on Immunization in Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,
committed to continue to invest in immunization programmes and a healthy future
for all people of the African continent.
Leaders agreed that to sustain the progress
made in vaccine introduction and coverage, and achieve the full potential to
save children’s and adult’s lives – current national budgetary allocations to
vaccination programmes within the context of national health systems financing
needed to be further increased.
“Government must also monitor its health
system at all
times for effective
and efficient immunization
response,” the NGOs said in the statement signed by Isaac Ampomah, CEO
Concern Health Education Project, and Mohammed Bun Bida, Director Muslim Family
Counselling Services.
The statement comes in the wake of the Africa
Vaccination week 2018 and the World Meningitis day, happening simultaneously,
beginning Tuesday April 24.
The statement said Ghana’s efforts to
protect its children
both born and unborn through routine
immunization programmes by
government and with support of
civil society has been
commendable.
Government must also start the discussion of
self-financing for immunization activities with open and transparent dialogue
with civil society groups.
The dialogue, the statement noted, was
important as Ghana was set to graduate from GAVI financial support for its
domestic immunization by 2022.
“In order to make this graduation successful,
it is imperative to ensure a collective involvement of all actors in child
health,” it said.
The statement urged government and the donor
community to see
routine immunization as
a service that would
save future leaders.
The statement said at the
community level men
involvement in immunization services must
be encouraged while leaders of
faith-based and traditional communities be involved and help in community
mobilization and engagements in immunization services at all levels.
“To help mothers to see their children’s fifth birthday,
it is imperative
therefore to increase demand
for immunization services,” it said.
Concern Health Education Project and Muslim
Family Counselling Services are registered NGOs promoting health and wellbeing
of people.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article