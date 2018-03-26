Coalition calls for an end to politicisation of education

By Iddi
Yire, GNA
Accra, April 24, GNA - The Ghana National
Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), has called for an end to the
politicisation of educational issues in the country.
Mr Bright Appiah, the Chairman of GNECC, said
the excessive politicisation of education issues must stop because in the end
it was the child who suffered and not the politicians playing their games.
He noted that the best interest of the child
must be the key consideration in the formulation and implementation of policies
and not political tactics.
Speaking at the national launch of the Global
Action Week for Education (GAWE) 2018, Mr Appiah said the Ministry of Education
(MoE) needed to be more accountable for the formulation of effective policies
and overseeing their proper implementation.
The weeklong celebration, which is being
organised by the GNECC is on the theme; “Strengthening Citizen Participation
and Accountability in Education Management: A Milestone for Achieving
Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four”.
The GAWE is an annual advocacy campaign
organized to raise awareness about critical issues in education that require
priority attention, and to advocate for urgent action and commitment of
targeted resources to address such issues.
Mr Appiah said the Ghana Education Service
(GES), National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, National Teaching Council
and other agencies under the MoE must be strengthened to undertake their
mandate effectively and should be held to account for the responsibilities they
have been charged with.
He said even though access to basic education
had increased considerable there were still a lot of challenges – inadequate resources, unsafe school
environments, poor leadership, to mention a few – which needed to be tackled
with a sense of urgency.
Mr Appiah said: “We believe that in order to
achieve the SDGs, there is a need for more openness and accountability among
all stakeholders - the international community, government, teachers, schools,
parents, students, civil society and businesses - because education is a shared
society endeavour and a shared responsibility”.
He said the National Development Planning
Commission (NDPC), Ministry of Finance all had critical roles to play in the
delivery of quality education and must be held accountable for their roles.
He said teachers and other education workers
who were in direct contact with students were critical stakeholders in the
sector,” indeed without their hard work and sacrifice they would all not be
here.
“It is important that teachers and other
education workers are accountable because if a teacher does not show up or
refuses to teach when children are in school, it constitutes a violation of the
child’s rights, and a waste of scarce resources, which could have been applied
to other productive uses.
“Resources allocated to the education sector
have to be used more effectively and efficiently in order to justify the
significant amount of resources that is being invested into education
annually,” he said.
He said civil society remains a driving force
for transparent monitoring of and reporting on education, including financing,
helping to ensure that financial resources were used efficiently and equitably.
He said nonetheless, NGOs, CSOs, religious
bodies, private institutions and other non-state actors must also be
accountable for their contributions to education development in Ghana.
He said the situation at the pre-tertiary
level was currently chaotic; declaring that “either there are no regulations or
enforcement is so weak leaving room for exploitation when education is
recognized as a fundamental human right by the 1992 constitution”.
Mr Appiah said the GNECC was working with the
MoE to address the issue of duplication and inadequate accountability within
the CSO space.
“It is our expectation that efforts to restore
sanity within the sector will be extended to other areas as soon as possible,”
he said.
Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, a former Director of
the Institute of Local Government Studies, who chaired the function, urged the
Government to ensure that the councils and governing boards for colleges of
education in the country were constituted.

