GSS conducts nationwide census of agriculture

Accra, April 24, GNA – The Ghana Statistical
Service (GSS) is to begin a 10-week nationwide census of agriculture to aid
efficient policy implementation to boost the performance of the country’s
agriculture.
The information collected from the exercise
would help policy makers to better identify, prepare, implement and evaluate
agriculture development projects and programmes to achieve the intended
outcomes.
It would additionally provide up-to-date data
on the structure of agriculture, something that would be vital to re-basing of
the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
There are also the other high points of –
reliable statistics for programming and monitoring food security and livelihood
programmes and the tackling of environmental issues at the community
level.
A press statement issued by the GSS in Accra
said the census would be conducted jointly with the Food and Agriculture
Ministry.
It would begin on April 30 and end in the
middle of July.
The statement said field personnel would visit
all households to identify for enumeration people engaged in the production of
all types of food crops, livestock, tree planting activities aquaculture and
those doing fishing in both inland and offshore waters.
It called for everybody to cooperate with the
enumerators and provide the required information, pointing out that, the
success of the census was going to be essential for the nation’s development.
