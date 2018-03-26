AGI and GJA to change business fortunes of Volta Region

GNA
feature by A. B. Kafui Kanyi/Sepenyo
Dzokoto, GNA
Ho, April 24, GNA - Another attempt to spur
business activity in the Volta Region into a gallop, is in the offing.
Association of Ghana Industries (AGI)
Eastern/Volta Branch and the Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Journalist
Association, (GJA) are the lead advocates.
The two have the backing of the Volta Regional
Coordinating Council, (VRCC), bringing along the local governing bodies.
The business owners group, AGI, has the
dossiers, know-how and the sway, while the GJA-Volta, would line up the dozens
of media outlets to trumpet the opportunities, difficulties and the successes
to make business activity in the region tick.
The region’s potential is huge, as the
resources are varied. There are the vast agrarian lands covering all the
vegetation zones of Ghana, the sea, Volta Lake, rivers and mountains.
An Investment Handbook on Volta Region
compiled by the Regional Planning and Coordinating Unit of (RPCU) listed travel
and tourism, wind energy, agriculture and agro-processing, aquaculture, salt
mining and quarry as some key areas of investment in the region.
The rest mentioned by the handbook are timber
processing, garment production, mining, oil and gas, ceramics and clay
products, plastic and paper waste recycling.
The issue is, that ignition to spark off
conceptualisation, planning, establishment and running of the businesses has
perhaps largely eluded the region.
There have been various attempts to tackle
this slow growth in business development. One of such was Volta Trade and
Investment Fairs, held annually for a couple of years from 2009 and then
cancelled.
During those fairs, there were investment
clinics, lectures and field trips, besides the product shows, but not much
happened.
Not even the bilateral Sino-Volta business
cooperation activities have raised the tempo and so the business profiles
currently, remain largely same as eight years ago, low, that is according to an
AGI/Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) Eastern Portfolio survey.
The Diamond Cement Factory at Aflao and
struggling Volta Star Textiles at Juapong are normally the readily mentioned
industrial illuminants on an industrially parched region.
It is this situation the AGI (Volta-Eastern)
and the GJA are collaborating to change for the better.
The move started with AGI (Volta-Eastern)
sponsoring the novelty Volta GJA Awards that had a slant for business
reporting.
That Awards ceremony in December 2017 was
followed by a tete-a-tete with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council followed
by Business Breakfast Meeting in February, attended by host of Journalists,
Bureaucrats and Business People.
There were also visits to some recessing or
largely dormant industries, to have a feel of their situation.
Dela Gadzanku, Regional Chairman AGI
Eastern/Volta Branch at the breakfast meeting did not see why Ghana should be
trailing behind La Cote d’Ivoire in business development and that the Association
would work to bring Volta Region in tandem with effort to develop and modernise
businesses in Ghana.
“We will support the vision of developing
Volta Region beyond handouts,” Mr Gadzanku stated, challenging Dr Archibald
Letsa, Regional Minister that “may it be said that it was during your tenure as
Regional Minister” that business development in the region boomed.
He hinted that the Association was about to
institute a Volta Region Business Barometer, develop academia/industry
linkages, link up the region with Togo, Benin and Nigeria in areas of business
and organise a Volta Trade and Investment Summit.
Kwame Sowu Junior, an Industrialist in a paper
said only 29.0 per cent of an estimated 1,028,500 hectares of Volta lands
suitable for cultivation of crops and rearing of animals are being used.
He surmised that if “we were to cultivate the
other 70 per cent of the unused land for cassava, for instance, the Volta
Region could produce over seven million tonnes of cassava at a current value of
more than GH¢1.2 billion”.
Kwame Sowu said Volta Region could build after
countries and Federal states with which it has similarities in size and
demographics.
Those countries and Federal States include;
Cyprus, which has a GDP of 19.6 billion dollars, Mauritius, 12.2 billion
dollars, Botswana, 6.7 billion dollars, Malta, 11.1 billion dollars and Namibia
11.7 billion dollars.
He said the US state of Idaho with a
population far less than Ghana, has a GDP of 51.15 billion.
Kwame Sowu therefore wants business people in
the region to be aware, the global space is same and compact and so must be
interested in what “other successful people are doing, how they did it and they
look like”.
He wants Volta to take advantage of its
geographical placement, in between huge markets, across the borders, Togo,
Benin and Nigeria and internally, the bustling Accra-Tema areas.
That is why Volta must ready itself to take
advantage of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), exporting clothes,
furniture, brick and tiles and also the opportunities offered by the United
States’ African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA).
Kwame Sowu said agribusiness could be the game
changer. Cassava, for example, with its
chain from production to the market gates, local and international, connecting
and engaging the population at different stages, with good incomes could change
the poverty situation in the region.
For him, Kwame Sowu, government’s policies as
announced in the 2018 budget and others, including stimulus packages for
distressed businesses, could push forward business development in Volta Region
and rest of the country.
An important state intervention to boost the
cassava business would be making it mandatory for all flour mills to make
cassava a component of their product as it pertains in some countries.
Dr Letsa, Regional Minister repeated government’s
readiness to provide the needed infrastructure, financial linkages and other
support for the region’s industrial take off.
That promise must be policed by the AGI
GJA-Volta to ensure not just a rostrum nicety.
Kafui Kanyi, Chairman Volta GJA, invited all
political parties, business people and state players to join the push to change
the face of the economy of the Volta Region from industrially link-less small
and micro enterprises, hardly surviving their founders, to interlinking ventures
that rake high incomes.
It appears the new move this time round could
change Volta Region from the NGO Mode to the enterprise mode.
GNA
