More farmers in Brong-Ahafo benefit from PfFJs programme

By
Dennis Peprah, GNA
Nkoranza (B/A), April 24, GNA - A total of
14,065 farmers have registered under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs)
programme in Brong-Ahafo, Dr Cyril T. Quist, the Regional Director of
Agriculture has said.
He said maize farmers were the highest
beneficiaries, registering about 9,376 people since it was launched by
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency
(GNA), Dr Quist said 1,994 tomatoes, 1,762 rice, 784 pepper, and 148 onion
farmers had also registered.
The Brong-Ahafo Regional Chapter of the Ghana
Society of the Physically Challenged in collaboration with MIHOSO
International, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), with support from the
Business Sector Advocacy Challenge (BUSAC Fund) organised a sensitisation
workshop on the programme for persons with disabilities (PWD) at Nkoranza.
It aimed at sensitising the participants,
mainly persons with disabilities to identify possible areas that could be of
benefit to them.
Dr Quist explained that the PfFJs programme
was on course, adding that in 2017, more than 28,278 bags of maize seeds were
supplied to maize farmers, 18,044 bags to rice farmers, 50 bags of soya beans,
4,051 sachets of tomatoes, 2,543 sachets of onion and 1,988 sachets of pepper.
On fertilizer input, the government supplied
the Region with 212,188 NPK fertilisers, 42,729 Urea fertiliser and 84,194 SoA
fertilisers.
The Region was able to distribute NPK-79,357,
Urea -20,399, and SoA-27,441 fertilisers to the farmers at subsidised prices.
Dr Quist said his outfit also distributed
20,528 fertilizers to the maize farmers out of the 23,376 bags received from
the government 5,878 to rice farmers out of the 18,044 bags.
He said 60,514 had been targeted to benefit
from the programme in 2018, and advised especially the teeming unemployed youth
to develop the interest and engage in commercial farming activities to become
beneficiaries of the programme.
Dr Quist emphasised that the PfFJs programme
would make agricultural production competitive and underlined the need for the
government to increase investment in the sector and develop relevant linkages
to increase on national food production average and also create sustainable
jobs.
Mr. Pontius Ninwiri, the Project Officer of
MIHOSO International, said research conducted by his NGO showed that education
on the PfFJs was down and therefore called on the government to intensify
public education on the programme.
He expressed concern about poor monitoring of
the programme, saying a policy guideline was urgently required to make its
implementation sustainable.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article