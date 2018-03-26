PFAG seeks solution to Fulani herdsmen menace

By
Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, April 24, GNA - The Peasant Farmers
Association of Ghana (PFAG) has called on the government to come up with a
pragmatic and permanent solution to the Fulani herdsmen menace in the country.
This was contained in a petition by PFAG
signed by its National President, Abdul Rahman Mohammed, and presented to the
Northern Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Tamale on Tuesday for onward
presentation to the President of the Republic.
Northern sector members of PFAG held a
demonstration on some principal streets of Tamale to draw attention to the
activities of Fulani herdsmen and later converged at the RCC to present the
petition to the government.
The petition arose out of PFAG’s recent
meeting held on January 24, 2018, at Techiman, to deliberate on the Fulani
herdsmen menace.
Reverend John Akaribo, Member of PFAG, who
read the petition, said it had become necessary because of the debilitating
effect of the activities of the Fulani herdsmen on the livelihoods of farmers
and property alike in the communities in which the herdsmen operated.
Rev Akaribo said “We are of the firm belief
that due to years of neglect by duty-bearers to find a lasting solution to the
issue and thereby failing to protect lives and property of PFAG members from
the onslaught of the Fulani herdsmen, the herdsmen have been emboldened to
perpetuate their unlawful acts.”
He said PFAG members had over the years
suffered many atrocities at the hands of the herdsmen citing various instances
of attacks by the herdsmen on crop farmers across the country including;
destruction of farm crops.
He said “The issue of the Fulani herdsmen has
become an issue of food and income insecurity for smallholder farmers in the
affected regions by reason of the aforesaid deliberate and wanton destruction
of farmlands, raping of women and killings. The women farmers in particular
bear the heavier brunt of this insecurity.”
Mr Akaribo said “PFAG members are rapidly
losing patience and confidence in the handling of the issue and that the said
food and income insecurity of our members is likely to degenerate into an issue
of national insecurity if the right steps are not taken to immediately address
our aged-old concerns.”
He called for a timely intervention by the
government to salvage the situation.
Mr Solomon Boar, Deputy Northern Regional
Minister, who received the petition, said government was working to create a
corridor for herdsmen to avoid the destruction of farm crops.
GNA
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
