Western Region NPP hails peaceful conduct of polls

Dan Soko

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, April 24, GNA - The Western Regional Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has applauded members of the party for the peaceful and successful delegates’ conference to pick new regional officers.

The Chairperson, Hajia Saudatu Saeed, said the tolerance and political maturity demonstrated by both the contestants and the delegates was highly commendable.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Takoradi, she said they should all pat themselves for the incident-free election.

She also gave high marks to the Electoral Commission (EC), the body that supervised the polls for the excellent job done.

Hajia Saeed, who is the Regional Women’s Organizer, called for all to unite behind the elected leaders to grow the party and boost its appeal to voters.

"Our internal democratic pillars have become entrenched” and she reminded everybody that this was something they should continue to jealously protect.

She congratulated all those who put themselves up for election into various positions to serve the party they so much loved.

