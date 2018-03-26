Home | News | Report abuse cases promptly for swift intervention - Gender Ministry

Report abuse cases promptly for swift intervention - Gender Ministry

Dan Soko

By Alice Tettey, GNA

Cape Coast, April 24, GNA - The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP)  has urged the public not to sit unconcerned but promptly report abuse cases they were privy to through its “Help Line of Hope” Call Centre for swift intervention.

Failure to report cases of abuse such as defilement, child marriage, child trafficking and labour as well as spousal abuse by people who witness them could implicate them when the perpetrators were caught up by the law, she added. 

Dr. Rita Owusu-Amankwah, Director of Social Protection, was speaking to the GNA on the sidelines of a day’s training workshop on the “Call Centre” for Regional and district Social Welfare Officers and some selected traditional and religious leaders and the Police Service from the Western and Central Regions.

The toll free Call Centre launched in December last year on lines 0800 800 800 and 0800 900 900  under its “Single Window Case Management System”,  enabled the public to call with any mobile network to report cases of abuse and any other social issues that worried them to the Ministry for onward redress.

The Centre had since its inception received among many other numerous calls with particularly high reported incidents on suicide attempts, spousal abuse and financial difficulties which the Department had collaborated with stakeholders for effective redress.

Dr. Owusu-Amankwah explained that the training workshop was being organized across the country to throw more light on the activities of the Help Centre and to strengthen the Case Management System to help minimize the high level of abuse in the various communities.

She noted that citizens’ participation in social protection was very critical in its policy implementation and management and called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to partner the Ministry and play their respective roles to stop the menace.

She pledged the Ministry’s commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to achieve its mandate of ensuring social protection for the vulnerable in society and all citizens in general.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Minister of MoGCSP, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, said the collaborative efforts between the Helpline Hope Call Centre and District Social Welfare Officers had helped resolve many social issues across the country.

Madam Djaba enumerated successes chalked since the launching of the Helpline Call Centre to include the return of a 22-year old woman trafficked to Saudi Arabia who was severely maltreated.

This, she said, was achieved in collaboration with Ghana Police Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

Others were the rescue of a 10-year old abandoned epilepsy girl who was currently in Osu Children’s Home many others.

She therefore, urged the officers to sign on to the Call Centre for timely resolution of cases for the benefit of the vulnerable in the society.

The Hope Call Centre is an integral part of the Single Window Case Management system was initially instituted for people to lodge complaints on the Government’s five flagship programme on social protection for the Ministry to solve them.

They are the National Health Insurance, School Feeding, Capitation Grant, Labour Intensive Public works and LEAP social protection programmes.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

LEAGUE REPORT: Match Week 9 Round Up Of Matches And Results

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!