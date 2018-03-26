Report abuse cases promptly for swift intervention - Gender Ministry

By Alice
Tettey, GNA
Cape Coast, April 24, GNA - The Ministry of
Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP)
has urged the public not to sit unconcerned but promptly report abuse
cases they were privy to through its “Help Line of Hope” Call Centre for swift
intervention.
Failure to report cases of abuse such as
defilement, child marriage, child trafficking and labour as well as spousal
abuse by people who witness them could implicate them when the perpetrators
were caught up by the law, she added.
Dr. Rita Owusu-Amankwah, Director of Social
Protection, was speaking to the GNA on the sidelines of a day’s training
workshop on the “Call Centre” for Regional and district Social Welfare Officers
and some selected traditional and religious leaders and the Police Service from
the Western and Central Regions.
The toll free Call Centre launched in December
last year on lines 0800 800 800 and 0800 900 900 under its “Single Window Case Management
System”, enabled the public to call with
any mobile network to report cases of abuse and any other social issues that
worried them to the Ministry for onward redress.
The Centre had since its inception received
among many other numerous calls with particularly high reported incidents on
suicide attempts, spousal abuse and financial difficulties which the Department
had collaborated with stakeholders for effective redress.
Dr. Owusu-Amankwah explained that the training
workshop was being organized across the country to throw more light on the
activities of the Help Centre and to strengthen the Case Management System to
help minimize the high level of abuse in the various communities.
She noted that citizens’ participation in
social protection was very critical in its policy implementation and management
and called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to partner the Ministry and play their
respective roles to stop the menace.
She pledged the Ministry’s commitment to
collaborate with all stakeholders to achieve its mandate of ensuring social
protection for the vulnerable in society and all citizens in general.
In a speech read on her behalf, the Minister
of MoGCSP, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, said the collaborative efforts between the
Helpline Hope Call Centre and District Social Welfare Officers had helped
resolve many social issues across the country.
Madam Djaba enumerated successes chalked since
the launching of the Helpline Call Centre to include the return of a 22-year
old woman trafficked to Saudi Arabia who was severely maltreated.
This, she said, was achieved in collaboration
with Ghana Police Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.
Others were the rescue of a 10-year old
abandoned epilepsy girl who was currently in Osu Children’s Home many others.
She therefore, urged the officers to sign on
to the Call Centre for timely resolution of cases for the benefit of the
vulnerable in the society.
The Hope Call Centre is an integral part of
the Single Window Case Management system was initially instituted for people to
lodge complaints on the Government’s five flagship programme on social
protection for the Ministry to solve them.
They are the National Health Insurance, School
Feeding, Capitation Grant, Labour Intensive Public works and LEAP social
protection programmes.
GNA
