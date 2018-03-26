MiDA confirms being sued by BXC Consortium

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, April 24, GNA - The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) on Tuesday confirmed that it has been served with a writ of summons by the BXC Consortium.

BXC Consortium is one of the concessionaires that bid to manage the ECG under the Power Compact II Agreement but was disqualified and awarded to the Meralco Consortium, a company led by Manila Electricity Company from the Philippines.

A statement issued by Ms. Pamela Djamson-Tettey, the Director of Communication and Outreach at the MiDA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said since the issue was before the High Court, it would not comment to avoid prejudicing the ongoing court proceedings.

MiDA, therefore, assured Ghanaians that it would continue to uphold high standards of integrity and transparency throughout the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Private Sector Participation Transaction process.

In a letter dated April 12, 2018, the Chief Executive Officer of MiDA, Martin Eson-Benjamin, explained that BXC Consortium was disqualified because the company had “one or more conflicts of interest” and, therefore, could not continue with the bidding process.

The ECG Private Sector Participation Transaction was one of the requirements under the Ghana Power Compact II signed between the governments of Ghana and the United States of America, through the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

Ghana is expected to receive about USD500 million from the American Government to improve her electricity supply and ensure efficiency in the power sector.

