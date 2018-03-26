Home | News | MiDA confirms being sued by BXC Consortium

MiDA confirms being sued by BXC Consortium

Dan Soko

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, April 24, GNA - The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) on Tuesday confirmed that it has been served with a writ of summons by the BXC Consortium.

BXC Consortium is one of the concessionaires that bid to manage the ECG under the Power Compact II Agreement but was disqualified and awarded to the Meralco Consortium, a company led by Manila Electricity Company from the Philippines.

A statement issued by Ms. Pamela Djamson-Tettey, the Director of Communication and Outreach at the MiDA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said since the issue was before the High Court, it would not comment to avoid prejudicing the ongoing court proceedings.

MiDA, therefore, assured Ghanaians that it would continue to uphold high standards of integrity and transparency throughout the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Private Sector Participation Transaction process.

In a letter dated April 12, 2018, the Chief Executive Officer of MiDA, Martin Eson-Benjamin, explained that BXC Consortium was disqualified because the company had “one or more conflicts of interest” and, therefore, could not continue with the bidding process.

The ECG Private Sector Participation Transaction was one of the requirements under the Ghana Power Compact II signed between the governments of Ghana and the United States of America, through the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

Ghana is expected to receive about USD500 million from the American Government to improve her electricity supply and ensure efficiency in the power sector.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

LEAGUE REPORT: Match Week 9 Round Up Of Matches And Results

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!