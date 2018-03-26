MiDA confirms being sued by BXC Consortium

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, April 24, GNA - The Millennium
Development Authority (MiDA) on Tuesday confirmed that it has been served with
a writ of summons by the BXC Consortium.
BXC Consortium is one of the concessionaires
that bid to manage the ECG under the Power Compact II Agreement but was
disqualified and awarded to the Meralco Consortium, a company led by Manila
Electricity Company from the Philippines.
A statement issued by Ms. Pamela
Djamson-Tettey, the Director of Communication and Outreach at the MiDA, and
copied to the Ghana News Agency, said since the issue was before the High
Court, it would not comment to avoid prejudicing the ongoing court proceedings.
MiDA, therefore, assured Ghanaians that it
would continue to uphold high standards of integrity and transparency
throughout the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Private Sector Participation
Transaction process.
In a letter dated April 12, 2018, the Chief
Executive Officer of MiDA, Martin Eson-Benjamin, explained that BXC Consortium
was disqualified because the company had “one or more conflicts of interest”
and, therefore, could not continue with the bidding process.
The ECG Private Sector Participation
Transaction was one of the requirements under the Ghana Power Compact II signed
between the governments of Ghana and the United States of America, through the
Millennium Challenge Corporation.
Ghana is expected to receive about USD500
million from the American Government to improve her electricity supply and
ensure efficiency in the power sector.
GNA
