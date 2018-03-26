Home | News | Don't blame women for the fall of men - Duncan-Williams

Don't blame women for the fall of men - Duncan-Williams

Dan Soko

Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Arch Bishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams says it is inappropriate to blame women for the fall of man.

According to Archbishop Duncan-Williams, it is wrong to blame the woman for falling to the tricks of the devil in the garden of Eden because a man was there when the devil begun tempting the woman and never boarded to intervene.

Speaking in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said “we put the blame on woman when it comes to the fall of man, but I have an issue with that, I disagree with that, it was equal responsibility because the man according to scripture, was standing right there, and when the devil was talking to the woman he didn’t interfere with the conversation”.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams added that, "the man who is the head of the family, heard what the devil was telling the woman, he allowed the woman to eat of the fruit of the tree and then the woman gave it to him and he took it from her and eat".

When asked how he will counsel unmarried people engaging in casual sex in Ghana, the man of God said his father had 43 children with different wives and though is a cultural thing, it is their responsibility as men of God to change the trending lifestyle among Ghanaians.

“If a woman understands her purpose, you make yourself valuable, a woman must play a very important role in the life of the man which was the original intent of God for instituting marriage”

Archbishop Duncan-Williams stated categorically that, Biblically, the need of every man is respect and honour and the need of every woman irrespective of complexion, culture or tradition is love and security.

