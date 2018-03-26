Lawyer and friend jailed 12-years for fraud

An Accra Circuit court has sentenced Owusu Sekyere, an attorney and Albert Coleman, to 12-years in prison in a fraudulent $200,000 land transaction.

Owusu Sekyere, a senior Attorney and Albert Coleman have collected the amount from one Ato Hamilton under the pretext of providing him with a parcel of land at Cantonments in Accra but failed to do so.

Lawyer Sekyere was also expected in the transaction to do due diligence in connection with the said land.

Law Sekyere and Coleman collected the money three years ago and the matter which commenced on November 15, 2015 in the circuit court has dragged on.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Malike Wornya Dey found the accused guilty of the offense of defrauding by false pretenses and convicted them.

primenewsghana.com/general-news.html