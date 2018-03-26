9 kente photos from Bisa Kdei's album launch showing Ghana's rich culture

The unveiling which took place at the Airport Square in Accra witnessed scores of industry players. Mmusicians came in their numbers to support the one-time Highlife Artistes of the Year at the 2017 VGMA.

The 32-year-old singer known for his hit banger back-to-back [Mansa and Brother Brother] launched his fifteen album tracks with other great collabos on the album.

These artistes featured on the album include Sarkodie, Patoranking, Kumi Guitar, Yaa Yaa, Mayorkun from Mic Flammes, Reekado Banks, Zambia Oc Osilliation and Cameroon art Stanley Enow.

Songs on the album include BRA, 1924, "FAKYE", "DOMI BI", "BIE WUENI" Ft. Kumi Guitar & Akwaboah among other great songs.

When asked why he featured musicians from other African countries such as Cameroon, Zambia, and Nigeria, Bisa Kdei said, "it’s been two years now since I released an album as a musician when booked for shows, you see lots of artistes who admires our Ghanaian genre of music dubbed ‘Highlife’ and it was important for me to connect with these great talents to aid me released my third album".

The Mansa hitmaker continued that: "as Ghanaians, we must come together to push highlife as a genre more.

Bisa on his album cover thanked his fans for staying KONNECTED to his creativity.

Kente photos from Bisa Kdei's album launch showing Ghana's rich culture

primenewsghana.com/entertainment.html