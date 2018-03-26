Home | News | Israel scraps plan to expel African migrants

Israel scraps plan to expel African migrants

Dan Soko
The Israeli government has scrapped its plan to forcibly deport African migrants, a move that had sparked protests. By JACK GUEZ (AFP/File)

The Israeli government has scrapped its plan to forcibly deport African migrants, a move that had sparked protests. By JACK GUEZ (AFP/File)

Israel announced on Tuesday it had abandoned plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally, after failing to find a country willing to host them.

The plan had targeted some 42,000 migrants of Eritrean and Sudanese origin currently living in Israel.

Government legal advisers informed the Supreme Court of the plan's cancellation after certain unspecified countries refused to host the migrants, a government source said.

"At this stage, the possibility of removal to a third country is no longer relevant," the advisers said in a statement.

Migrants and aid workers have said Israel was negotiating with Rwanda and Uganda to accept the deportees.

The deportation plan has attracted a wave of criticism, including from the UN refugee agency, Holocaust survivors, and parts of Israeli civil society.

The government originally announced a plan under which it would present migrants with $3,500 (2,800 euros) and the opportunity to leave on their own accord, or face indefinite imprisonment with eventual forced expulsion.

In early April, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to cancel the plan, saying a new agreement with the UN would allow migrants to be transferred to "developed countries like Canada, Germany or Italy".

But he cancelled that plan several hours later, after caving to pressure from his right-wing base.

Human rights groups have long condemned Israel for its immigration policy and treatment of Africans seeking asylum.

Most of the migrants arrived to Israel after 2007, mainly from the Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Security along the once porous border has since been signficantly tightened.

Most of the migrants have settled in a number of poor neighbourhoods in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, the country's economic capital.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Starlet Eddie Nketiah Speaks On His Partnership With Reiss Nelson At Arsenal

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks

April 22, 2018

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!