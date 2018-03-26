Home | News | Michael Essien Insists He Has No Plans To Be In The Dugout As A Coach After Retirement

Michael Essien Insists He Has No Plans To Be In The Dugout As A Coach After Retirement

Dan Soko

Former Chelsea ace, Michael Essien has revealed that he has no desire to be in the dugout as a head coach after retiring from football.

Many football fandoms believe the 35-year-old will venture into coaching as he nears the end of his illustrious playing career.

However, Essien says, "I am still playing in Indonesia and I am thinking of retiring soon. I am now concerned about what I am going to do next.

"I don't have plans of going into coaching but I may do something relating to football', he told Finder Sports at the launch of the Rexona 'Be The Next Champion' held at the Swiss Spirit Hotel last Thursday.

Michael Essien, an Ambassador for Chelsea football club was unveiled as the Brands Ambassador for Rexona 'Be The Next Champion' campaign. The program is a partnership between Rexona and Chelsea Football Club which aims to develop grassroots football in Africa.

Essien after his unveiling as the Brands Ambassador told the paper that he believes this talent hunt can bring out the next Michael Essien or someone even better than him.

"I think we are going to find the next Michael Essien or even someone better than me. It is possible,"

The former Real Madrid has been one of Ghana's top players in Europe over the last decade playing for some top clubs such as Chelsea, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon and AC Milan.

He was part of the historic squad that won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 as well as won a lot of titles with the club.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko

