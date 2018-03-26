Oddo Confirms Udinese Departure

Udinese haven’t made an official announcement, but Massimo Oddo has confirmed he’s been sacked by the club.

The Zebrette have lost 11 Serie A matches in a row, and Igor Tudor will replace the former Italian international later today.

“I took the opportunity to coach a historic club like Udinese with the enthusiasm of a child,” Oddo wrote on Instagram.

“Self-sacrifice, professionalism and heart were the driving force for me and my staff during the positive period that we experienced and even more in this last negative period.

“We tried everything to get out of these difficulties, certainly some things didn’t go the right way, we’ve definitely made some mistakes but always with a positive attitude.

“You gave us the biggest boost with your unconditional support, which never wavered even in this darkest hour.

“The Friulian people and the Udinese fans showed me to esteem and great affection from day one. I arrived as a guest and I leave as a friend.

“Thank you, Udine. My technical staff and I will never forget Friuli.”