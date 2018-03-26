Home | News | Messi Overtakes Ronaldo As Football’s Highest Earner

Messi Overtakes Ronaldo As Football’s Highest Earner

Dan Soko

Lionel Messi has moved ahead of fellow five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner in world football.

Last season, Ronaldo was on top with €87.5 million, while Messi was on €76.5 million.

However, according to figures from France Football, the roles have been reversed as the Argentine is now raking in €126 million (£110.2 million) – compared to the €94 million (£82.2 million) Ronaldo is on course to make for this season.

It seems as though the figures don’t take certain other factors such as tax into account – with Messi’s mega-contract signed back in November the sole reason for him claiming the No.1 spot.

Neymar, the world’s most expensive player is third with €81.5 million (£71.3 million), while Gareth Bale it the second-highest-paid Real Madrid player of the crop – his earnings of €44 million (£38.5 million) putting him in fourth.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the rankings is that Gerard Pique is in fifth. The Barcelona defender signed a long-term contract containing a £440 million release clause in January, and his figure stands at €29 million.

Real Madrid players Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos aren’t too far behind him, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes the top ten despite taking a pretty hefty pay-cut to move to LA Galaxy.

Barcelona pair Luis Suárez and Andres Iniesta, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Oscar over in China, as well as Manchester United duo Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba, are all in the top 20.

As per 101 Great Goals, here’s the list in full:

20) Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich): £18.2m a year.

19) Paul Pogba (Manchester United): £19.2m
18) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): £19.4m

17) Oscar (Shanghai SIPG): £19.4m
16) Edinson Cavani (PSG): £19.7m
15) Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich): £20.1m
14) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): £20.6m
13) Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United): £20.6m

12) Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune): £22.1m

11) Andres Iniesta (Barcelona): £22.3m
10) Luis Suarez (Barcelona): £22.7m
9) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): £22.7m

8) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy): £23.4m
7) Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid): £24.1m
6) Toni Kroos (Real Madrid): £24.7m
5) Gerard Pique (Barcelona): £25.4m
4) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid): £38.5m
3) Neymar (PSG): £71.3m
2) Ronaldo (Real Madrid): £82.2m
1) Lionel Messi (Barcelona): £110.2m

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

