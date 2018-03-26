Hearts of Oak Consider Accra Return - PRO

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has confirmed that they have taken a look at the Karl Reinhdorf Park as they bid to switch their home venue back to Accra.

Following the renovation works currently ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak opted to move their home venue to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Phobians have endured a torrid time in the ongoing Ghana Premier League at their adopted home ground, which has prompted their teeming fans to call on management to return the team to Accra.

Club's scribe, Opare Addo has confirmed his outfit are considering the Liberty Professionals' playing grounds.

'Yes we have taken a look at Karl Reinhdorf but the decision has not been made yet,' he told Accra-based Class FM.

Hearts have recorded two wins, two losses and a draw at their adopted home as they sitting 10th on the log.

