Home | News | “One District One Factory” now at Jubilee house – Okudzeto Ablakwa

“One District One Factory” now at Jubilee house – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Okudzeto Ablakwa Samuel12.jpegSamuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says President Akuffo Addo’s “One District One Factory” scheme is being implemented only at the Jubilee House.

The MP was reacting to the claims that President Nana Addo was superintending over an over-bloated staff at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s flagship show, “Ekosii Sen”, Mr Ablakwa said he couldn’t fathom why all these 998 staffers will be employed to push Ghana’s agenda yet some of NPP’s fruitful promises, such as the “One District One Dam”, “$1 million per Constituency”, among others cannot be implemented.

The politician, therefore, urged the first man in the country to step forward and apologize to Ghanaians since he is protecting the public purse the wrong way.

According to him, Ghanaians voted President Nana Addo into power because they believed he will cut down cost but his approach at the Flagstaff house, Mr. Ablakwa believes is nothing to write home about.

“If there are two presidents and President A uses 15 people to deliver and President B uses 100 to deliver, who will you go for? Ghanaians will go for A. All of these numbers, where is the “one district one dam”, one million per Constituency”. The factory is now at Flagstaff house…”, he maintained.

“He should apologize to Ghanaians because this is not how to protect the public purse. Wages and salaries are going up. Let us be sensitive to the Ghanaian people…”, the young politician maintained.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Hearts of Oak 1:1 Bechem United [HIGHLIGHT]

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!