“One District One Factory” now at Jubilee house – Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says President Akuffo Addo’s “One District One Factory” scheme is being implemented only at the Jubilee House.

The MP was reacting to the claims that President Nana Addo was superintending over an over-bloated staff at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s flagship show, “Ekosii Sen”, Mr Ablakwa said he couldn’t fathom why all these 998 staffers will be employed to push Ghana’s agenda yet some of NPP’s fruitful promises, such as the “One District One Dam”, “$1 million per Constituency”, among others cannot be implemented.

The politician, therefore, urged the first man in the country to step forward and apologize to Ghanaians since he is protecting the public purse the wrong way.

According to him, Ghanaians voted President Nana Addo into power because they believed he will cut down cost but his approach at the Flagstaff house, Mr. Ablakwa believes is nothing to write home about.

“If there are two presidents and President A uses 15 people to deliver and President B uses 100 to deliver, who will you go for? Ghanaians will go for A. All of these numbers, where is the “one district one dam”, one million per Constituency”. The factory is now at Flagstaff house…”, he maintained.

“He should apologize to Ghanaians because this is not how to protect the public purse. Wages and salaries are going up. Let us be sensitive to the Ghanaian people…”, the young politician maintained.