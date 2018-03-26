Home | News | Culture of leniency that once prevailed will not be countenanced - BoG

Culture of leniency that once prevailed will not be countenanced - BoG

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Elsie Addo AwadziElsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) says the culture of regulatory leniency that once prevailed in the banking sector will not be countenanced going forward.

According to the BoG regulatory compliance in the industry was generally weak, with wanton breaches of regulatory requirements hence the need to sanitize the system.

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi said the BoG’s statutory mandate which includes the responsibility to promote the stability of the financial system, and to protect the interests of depositors “is a responsibility the management of the Bank of Ghana takes very seriously.”

“In light of this, the culture of regulatory forbearance that once prevailed will not be countenanced,” she added.

Mrs Addo Awadzi was speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Accra on Tuesday under the theme: ‘Building a Resilient Banking Sector to Support a vibrant Ghanaian Economy.”

She said, “The recent closures of UT and Capital Bank, as well as the appointment of an official administrator in respect of uniBank, were evidence of a new approach of enforcing the regulatory framework to help protect the interests of depositors and the financial system as a whole.”

She noted that while the outlook of the banking sector is positive, there are a few pockets of vulnerability in the sector which “we continue to monitor on an active basis to ensure that the banking sector continues to be safe and sound and that depositors’ funds remain safe.”

Capital requirement

On the new capital requirement, Mrs Addo Awadzi said the Bank of Ghana “expects all banks to comply with this requirement by the specified date of December 2018.”

She said, “It remains our view that this new capital floor will help make banks stronger and resilient, and position them to better support the Ghanaian economy."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Hearts of Oak 1:1 Bechem United [HIGHLIGHT]

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!