Work hard to achieve NPP's promises - Hajia Saeed to new executives

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: Daniel Kaku

Hajia Saudatu Saeed, Acting National Women's Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The Acting National Women's Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Saudatu Saeed has urged the newly elected Regional Executives to work hard to fulfill their promises as they assume office.

According to her, the mandate offered the new Regional Executives by delegates of the party demonstrates the confidence being placed on their leadership and therefore ensure they do not fail to accomplish their goals. Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb after the elections, Hajia Saudatu Saeed said, "You have to prove your mettle by working to improve the performance of the party in 2020.

In addition, you must galvanize the energies of all members and work with a united front to achieve an enviable result for the party in the next general elections.”

She urged the executives to devote themselves in sustaining the interest of the party.

"We have to collectively work to win more seats and improve upon our performance as a party and regional executives in particular would have to play very instrumental roles for the party to succeed in that direction" The Acting National Women Organizer applauded the party members for maintain peace and order before, during and after the elections.

"The cooperation of all and sundry made this possible, therefore we would like to wish all NPP members well particularly delegates who sacrificed their precious time and energy to observe the democratic process", she explained. She added, "The committee would like to extend our gratitude to all contestants for playing various vital roles that ensured peaceful conduct of the Elections". She used the medium to congratulate all gallant foot soldiers organizing assiduously at the grassroots level to keep the party strong and alive.

"For the contestants who went into the elections, we want to commend you for boldly stepping forward to register your interest to serve the party" she added