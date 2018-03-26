Home | News | Boateng not intimidated by battle with supreme athlete Ronaldo

Boateng not intimidated by battle with supreme athlete Ronaldo

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: Goal.com

Jerome Boateng NewlyBayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is relishing the chance to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from flexing his famous muscles in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Bundesliga champions host Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday as both sides seek to secure a first-leg advantage in the fight for a final berth.

Ronaldo, the competition's all-time top scorer, will be integral to the visitors' hopes, having netted the decisive penalty to see off Juventus in the last eight.

The 33-year-old celebrated that stoppage-time winner in typically exuberant style, dispatching his shirt and roaring with delight.

"I think he's a great athlete. You see that whenever he scores goals and takes off his shirt," Boateng said.

"I always look forward to playing against these players, even Ronaldo. It's always fun to play against the best players. That's how you improve yourself."

While admitting it will be tough to overcome a star-studded Madrid, Germany international Boateng is confident of atoning for last year's quarter-final exit to the same opposition.

"Real are really powerful in attack, really strong in defence and have a balanced midfield. There's a reason they've won two Champions Leagues in a row," he said.

"But we're confident and will do our best to beat them.

"Last year's elimination isn't in our minds anymore. We have a great chance to make the final this year, and that's all we're focused on."

Courtesy of Goal.com - the world's largest football website.

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

LEAGUE REPORT: Match Week 9 Round Up Of Matches And Results

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!