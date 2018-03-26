Home | News | Full list of GFA Vice Presidents to have served under Nyantakyi

Full list of GFA Vice Presidents to have served under Nyantakyi

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

George Afriyie GFA VPGoerge Afriyie is the fourth Vice President under Nyantakyi

The Ghana Football Association has put rumours to rest by announcing that George Afriyie has been relieved of his duties as the Vice President of the association.

The announcement which came via the FA’s official Twitter handle reads “Mr George Afriyie has been released of his duties as the Vice President of the @ghanafaofficial following a meeting of the Executive Committee. A new Vice President will be announced soon".

George Afriyie was appointed in 2015 by Kwesi Nyantakyi in accordance with article 30.3 of the FA’s regulations.

But before George Afriyie’s arrival, Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration had already witnessed three vice presidents

Fred Pappoe

Fred Pappoe was the first person to serve under Kwesi Nyantakyi as a Vice President. Papsey, as he is known in the footballs circle, was elected in 2005.

He lost an election at the FA after the 2010 World Cup amid rumours of a fall-out with Kwesi Nyantakyi

Jordan Anagbla

Jordan Anagbla took over from Fred Pappoe as Nyantakyi’s veep in 2011.

He assumed the position on the back of historic achievements as the management committee chairman of the Black Satellites.

Jordan Anagbla led the Black Satellites to victory in the 2009 Africa Youth Championship and the World Youth Championship.

His spell was however short-lived as he died two years later.

Fred Crentsil

Following the demise of Jordan Anagbla, fresh elections were held and Fred Crentsil was chose by the executive committee of the GFA to be Nyantakyi’s assistant.

The former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive stood unopposed in the elections to replace the departed Anagbla.

Fred Crentsil was however unable to retain his Executive Committee slot in 2015 paving way for George Afriyie to become vice president of the FA.

Afriyie is the first Vice President to be APPOINTED and not elected hence Nyantakyi’s free-will to remove him when he deems fit or appropriate.

