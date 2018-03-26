Home | News | Strategy: The CEO of Vimeo landed the job at 34 after only 3 years with the company — and her best advice for young people explains how she did it

Strategy: The CEO of Vimeo landed the job at 34 after only 3 years with the company — and her best advice for young people explains how she did it

Dan Soko
  • Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud advises young people to create their own opportunities.
  • Sud said that she's ambitious and impatient, and has learned how to use those traits to advance her career without looking back.
  • Even though she didn't initially see herself in the CEO spot at Vimeo, she took landing the job as a vote of confidence in her work.

Anjali Sud became the CEO of IAC-owned Vimeo at 34.

But she never openly campaigned for the job. "I didn't explicitly raise my hand for the role, because I didn't really — it didn't occur to me that that would make sense," Sud told Business Insider for an episode of our podcast "Success! How I Did It!."

However, once she was chosen, she did not question her credentials or ability to lead. The appointment helped empower Sud, who said her promotion "definitely gave me an indication that I felt the strategy was right. Everything I believed about Vimeo, what's wrong with the industry, and what we could accomplish as a business — I was getting validation, and it definitely made me trust my gut around where we should grow."

The experience contributed to the advice she now gives young people looking to advance in business: Create your own opportunities.

One way to do that, Sud told Business Insider, is to "look where others aren't looking. One of the reasons I was given ownership of the creator side of the business is because it wasn't, at the time, the area that was getting all the focus and attention, so they could take more of a chance on me."

Before her stint as CEO, Sud spent three years at Vimeo leading the team that worked with filmmakers.

You can subscribe to the podcast and listen to the episode below:

She continued: "That's not a bad strategy — it gives you an opportunity to own something yourself, especially if you're passionate about it. It gives you an opportunity to own that thing and maybe get an experience that you wouldn't normally get if you just went down the standard track."

Some of Sud's ability to create her own opportunities can be credited to what some would consider to be a negative personality trait: impatience.

"I've been accused of being too impatient in my career," she said. "Especially as a woman, I think there's always this 'Ah, I don't want people to think I'm being too ambitious.' But the truth is I am deeply impatient."

Sud recalled one instance where "I was being impatient, and I knew it. There was that question of 'Shouldn't I just play by the rules, and sit and wait, and just do what I'm supposed to do?' Then at some point, I just had to think back to my core, and I was like, 'No, I'm not going to do that.'"

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8298620&type=article&ctxId=3777&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=The+CEO+of+Vimeo+landed+the+job+at+34+after+only+3+years+with+the+company+%E2%80%94+and+her+best+advice+for+young+people+explains+how+she+did+it&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fstrategy%2Fthe-ceo-of-vimeo-landed-the-job-at-34-after-only-3-years-with-the-company-and-her-best-advice-for-young-people-explains-how-she-did-it-id8298620.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Hearts of Oak 1:1 Bechem United [HIGHLIGHT]

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!