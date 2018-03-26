Home | News | Create Google Form: How to create google form with samples

Create Google Form: How to create google form with samples

Dan Soko

Creating a Google form is an added skill that everyone needs to pick up. It doesn’t cost much, just a little of your time and some discipline. This is quickly becoming one of the most widely used internet tools.

This started in 2008 as Google sheets and it could also do the very basics. Enable you to add a forms to spreadsheets, format and see responses in different sheets too.  This evolved to become a standalone app in 2016. This new version including new features, templates and forms, which could all be managed in one place (form) quickly.

Google forms is used to manage event registrations, quickly create opinion polls and conduct surveys. It also helps to analyse your surveys and summarise results. Data collected can also be saved directly to a spreadsheet for easier access.

How to create Google form with samplesplay

Overview of google forms

COST INVOLVED IN CREATING GOOGLE FORMS

Google forms do not require any fee. The charges which you might incur would be from your service provider.

DURATION FOR CREATING GOOGLE FORMS

Google forms take a minimum of 10mins to accomplish.

TOOLS NEEDED WHEN CREATING GOOGLE FORMS

  • Smartphone
  • Computer (desktop, laptop or tablet)
How to create Google form with samplesplay

Google form (event registration)

SUPPLIES NEEDED WHEN CREATING GOOGLE FORMS

  • G Suite account (Google account)
  • Internet service

STEPS INVOLVED IN CREATING A GOOGLE FORM

Creating a form is a simple process. To make it easier we would section it into three parts

Part 1: Form creation

  • First visit either forms.google.com or drive.google.com
  • If you chose forms.google.com, click on the blank page and choose a template
  • If you are using drive.google.com, click New. A pop up menu would drop.
  • Select ‘More’, then click Google forms from the side menu.
  • The second step is to provide the name of your form: Locate the top left corner. Click on the ‘template form name’ (i.e. if you are using a template) or ‘Untitled form’ (for a black page) and enter a new name.
  • You may choose to add additional information to your form. This could be a description ( done below the form name) or change the background theme and colour (click ‘colour palette’ and choose)
How to create Google form with samplesplay

Creating google form

Part 2: Customize your form (Add questions)

Templates already have some questions provides already. All you need to do is edit to suit your purposes. This would be further demonstrated in Part 3. Follow these steps to add questions to your blank file.

  1. Click on ‘Untitled question’ and enter your question. This would prompt suggestions based on your question.
  2. You can make changes to your question type.
  3. Add response options
  4. required/ mandatory questions
  5. Click ‘Add question’ to add a new question.
  6. Click ‘Duplicate to add a copy of the existing copy.
How to create Google form with samplesplay

Google form (adding questions)

Part 3: Customize your form (Edit questions)

Select a question, and apply these changes if you want.

  1. If your questions have not appeared in the order that you want, you can drag to rearrange it.
  2. Delete questions easily
  3. To add a description or shuffle through your answer order, click ‘More’.
  4. To access settings
  5. Add images to your questions and answers here.
  6. Also add your videos (YouTube) here.
How to create Google form with samplesplay

Google form (edit questions)

Your form is now complete and ready to be sent out. But you can also preview and make changes to settings pertaining to your form.

These are some of the changes which are available in settings;

  • Limit people to response/fill the form only once.
  • The option where respondent’s email addresses are collected.
  • Limit the audience/ respondents of your form.
  • Allow respondents to change their answers after submitting them.
  • Allow others to see a summary of the responses.
  • Effect a response receipt.

Please to not forget to after changes. Click ‘Save’ to effect this.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

