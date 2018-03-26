Home | News | Finance: Stocks are tumbling after a key interest-rate benchmark hit its highest level since 2014

Finance: Stocks are tumbling after a key interest-rate benchmark hit its highest level since 2014

Dan Soko
  • US stocks tumbled Tuesday after the closely-watched 10-year Treasury yield climbed above the 3% level for the first time since 2014.
  • Selling was also pronounced in the tech sector after Google's quarterly earnings report disappointed investors.
  • Follow the Dow Jones industrial average.

US stocks tumbled Tuesday after the closely-watched 10-year Treasury yield climbed above the 3% level for the first time since 2014. Selling in mega-cap tech stocks also put pressure on major indexes.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid more than 1.5%, or 374 points, while the benchmark S&P 500 dropped as much as 0.9%. The comparatively tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 saw deeper weakness, falling more than 2% at its intraday low.

Perhaps the biggest overhang on investor sentiment on Tuesday was the 10-year's breach of 3%, which had been pinpointed by market experts as a worrisome threshold. The fear is that higher yields will dampen spending as consumers and companies allocate more to repaying debt. The 10-year is a benchmark for mortgage rates.

Stock investors, in particular, are also keenly aware of where the 10-year is trading, because it helps inform the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening schedule. Any sign that the central bank will raise interest rates faster than expected is viewed as negative for equities since hikes will theoretically lessen the appeal of stocks.

And sure enough, the S&P 500 started falling from its daily highs just one minute after the 10-year broke 3%.

Meanwhile, weakness in many of the large tech stocks that have led the nine-year bull market also weighed on major gauges. At the center of the selling was Google's parent company Alphabet, whose better-than-expected quarterly sales were overshadowed by rising expenses and a looming regulatory clampdown.

Alphabet declined as much as 5.2%. Other major losers in the tech sector include Micron (-4.5%), Facebook (-3.5%), and Adobe Systems (-2.7%).

Check out Business Insider's recent market coverage:

Elsewhere in global equity markets, the Shanghai Composite climbed 2%, while the Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed. In the bond market, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose four basis points, to 2.95%, just below the 3% level it breached earlier in the day.

Here's a rundown of other asset classes:

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid9'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8298544&type=article&ctxId=3773&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Stocks+are+tumbling+after+a+key+interest-rate+benchmark+hit+its+highest+level+since+2014&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Fstocks-are-tumbling-after-a-key-interest-rate-benchmark-hit-its-highest-level-since-2014-id8298544.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Hearts of Oak 1:1 Bechem United [HIGHLIGHT]

April 22, 2018

Ghana Finish World T20 Africa Qualifier A In Style

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!