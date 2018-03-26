Home | News | Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

Dan Soko

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured when a white rental van jumped onto the sidewalk of a busy Toronto intersection, sped down the road, and mowed down multiple victims in the way.

Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect, was arrested and identified by police shortly after the attack. Police said the crash "definitely looked deliberate" but maintained that the motive was unknown.

Here's what we know about the people who were killed and injured in the attack. We will update the list as we know more.

Anne Marie D'Amico

D'Amico was the first victim to be identified in Canadian press. She worked for Invesco, an investment management firm that had offices on Yonge Street, where the white van sped down during the attack.

D'Amico's family told CBC News in a statement:

"She genuinely wanted to care for all those around her even if it meant sacrificing a portion of herself in return for others' happiness. She only had kindness in her.

"Her name has been broadcast around the world, attached to this terrible tragedy. But we want everyone to know that she embodied the definition of altruism."

Two unnamed South Koreans died, and one was injured.

A body lies covered on the sidewalk in Toronto after the attack.play

A body lies covered on the sidewalk in Toronto after the attack.

(Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP)

Two South Korean nationals died and one was seriously injured in the attack, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing government officials in Seoul.

The government has contacted the victims' families and have dispatched consular staff to local hospitals and police stations to find out more information about its citizens, Yonhap added.

One unidentified male victim died while witness Diego DeMatos was trying to perform CPR on him.

A police officer stands next to a body bag near the site of the attack.play

A police officer stands next to a body bag near the site of the attack.

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

DeMatos told CNN he tried to perform CPR on a man on the side of the street, but it was too late.

"I parked my car and went over to try to perform CPR on him but then as I am doing it, the guy I was trying to help was dead. He died in our arms," he told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Eight others were killed.

A memorial for victims near the site of the attack.play

A memorial for victims near the site of the attack.

(Cole Burston/Getty)

We don't have their names yet, but will update this post when we do.

A total of 15 people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Police officers arresting the suspected perpetrator.play

Police officers arresting the suspected perpetrator.

(TWITTER / @SOPHFLYPRO/via REUTERS)

