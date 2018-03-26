Home | News | Ghana Premier League: Laryea Kingston to be appointed assistant coach of Hearts of Oak?

Ghana Premier League: Laryea Kingston to be appointed assistant coach of Hearts of Oak?

Dan Soko

Accra Hearts of Oak are close to appointing former players, Laryea Kingston and Amankwa Mireku as assistant coach and Team manager respectively

The Accra based club are not in the best of form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League and will look to make changes to that effect.

The Phobians have accrued 11 points in 9 matches out of possible 27 points and the management

According to reports, there is an impending massive shake which is set to soon hit the technical team of Accra

Laryea Kingston will look to be appointed as the deputy coach of Hearts whereas former captain, Yaw Amankwaah Mireku will occupy the position as team manager in order to overturn the team’s misfortune.

Hearts play Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara sports stadium.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

