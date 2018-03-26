Home | News | Love Realm: How Ghana’s own version of Facebook is changing the face of social media

Dan Soko

Are you tired of the constant stream of flesh, booze, and selfie-obsession which characterizes the era of digital communications?

Then we have the perfect social network for you - a Christian version of Facebook called Love Realm which forbids sex pictures and bad language.

The website launched in Ghana in 2016 is already winning popularity among Christians. So far, more than 140,000 use the social network and see that it is good.

Love Realm is aiming to spread positivity and making people switch from other social media networks, which the site's founders claim purveys sinful content such as violence and pornography.

Co-founder of the clean social media Dr. Yaw Ansong Jnr tells Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa (BISSA) that the site is monitored by more than 2 volunteers, who vet sexually explicit content and remove swear words and other offensive phrases.

Aside from the swearwords blockage, there are other amazing features such as prayer request, anonymity, and counseling.

Co-founder Yaw Ansong told BISSA that the team hoped to have million of users within a short period of time.

"We want to be morally and technically better than Facebook. We want all Ghanaian evangelicals as well as people who want positive energy to shift to Love Realm," said Yaw.

The idea for the site was born years ago when the group was in a Ghanaian medical school and the three-person founding team received financial support from their father to set up the project.

Love Realm isn't your ordinary social media hangout for sharing memory events and happenings with friends and family but also for driving membership in the church.

Churches are registered to the network and are able to connect with members regardless of where they are.

Co-founder Yaw says the platform has been built to serve as a payment system for tithes.

Yaw explains that the network hope to grow into a challenger of some of social media's biggest names.

"We want to take on Facebook and Twitter here and everywhere," said Yaw.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

