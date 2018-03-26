Gomoa East Assembly spent over GHS81k on late DCE's funeral

The Gomoa East Assembly in the Central Region has been cited for excessive expenditure on the funeral of the late District Chief Executive (DCE).

The Assembly spent a whooping amount of GHS 81,259.00 on the funeral of the late DCE, Isaac Ahunu Armah.

The Gomoa East DCE, Isaac Kingsley Ahunu-Armah has passed away in the Central Region Hospital in Cape Coast on Thursday March 19, 2015.

Prior to his demise, Mr. Ahunu-Armah resigned from office a few days on health grounds.

At the sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Takoradi in the Western Region, it has been revealed that the Assembly sponsored the funeral with the aforementioned amount.

According to the report Auditor-General’s report in 2015, the Assembly spent an amount of GHS 21, 709.00 from its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and GHS 59,550.00 from the District Assembly’s Common fund, bringuing the total to GHS 81,259.00.

The Auditor-General has since advised management to exercise moderation in expenditures on staff benefits in order not to adversely affect its budget for planned programmes.

primenewsghana.com/general-news.html