Prof. Addae-Mensah calls for critical look at funding of Free SHS

By Iddi
Yire/Kojo Adams, GNA
Accra, April 24, GNA - Professor Ivan
Addae-Mensah, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has called
for a critical look at the funding of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy
to ensure its sustainability.
He said providing quality and equitable
education entailed a lot of cost, probably more cost than the cost of
increasing access.
“You can increase access by making the financial
burden of education on the individual less burdensome, and providing
infrastructure but quality can only be improved if the conditions under which
educators work are made more attractive,” he said.
Prof Addae-Mensah said this on Monday at the
launch of the Global Action Week for Education 2018.
The Week, which is being organised by the
Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), is on the theme:
“Strengthening Citizen Participation and Accountability in Education
Management: A Milestone for Achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four”.
He said pupil to teacher ratio, especially at
many of the public schools, was poor and had to be addressed.
“We have recently introduced the Free SHS
system, this is perhaps one of the boldest educational reforms decisions taken
in this country since independence,” he said.
“Now we have a situation in which whether a
person can afford to pay for his or her education, it is provided free of
charge. This has its implications on quality and equity,” he said.
Prof Addae-Mensah said experience over the
years since 1951 had shown that whenever governments took on direct financing
of education without any or very little contribution from parents, quality
suffers because governments were unable to meet their obligations in good time,
if at all, and sustain the necessary financial outlays required.
He said those aspects of the implications of
the Fee SHS would need to be critically and dispassionately looked at without
political colouration, so that the scheme could become permanent and
sustainable.
He noted that the present experiment would
only succeed if government would be able and willing to provide the necessary
financial administrative and personnel support for the scheme.
Prof. Addae-Mensah said the Government should
not put unnecessary restrictions on parents who were able, willing and prepared
to contribute to their children’s education in the public schools through their
Parent Teacher Associations.
He said the whole issue of funding education
in general and pre-tertiary education in particular would need to be
re-examined.
Prof. Addae-Mensah cited a 2010 Report on
Sustainable Funding of Education from Pre-school to Tertiary Level, produced by
the National Council for Tertiary Education at great cost.
He disclosed that he was the co-chair of that
Committee, adding “My other co-chairman of that Committee was well known Prof
Jophus Anamoah-Mensah,” he said.
“It was a very comprehensive and far reaching
report, unfortunately, immediately Professor John Evans Atta-Mills, who
commissioned the report left office the succeeding government simply ignored it
and was never implemented,” Prof Addae-Mensah said.
“I will strongly suggest that the present
government revisit that report to see if it can glean from it some ideas for
providing for sustainable quality education beyond just the mere facilitation
of access,” he said.
Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, a former Director of
the Institute of Local Government Studies, who chaired the function, urged the
Government to ensure that the councils and governing boards for colleges of
education were constituted.
GNA
