Home | News | Prof. Addae-Mensah calls for critical look at funding of Free SHS

Prof. Addae-Mensah calls for critical look at funding of Free SHS

Dan Soko

By Iddi Yire/Kojo Adams, GNA

Accra, April 24, GNA - Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has called for a critical look at the funding of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy to ensure its sustainability.

He said providing quality and equitable education entailed a lot of cost, probably more cost than the cost of increasing access.

“You can increase access by making the financial burden of education on the individual less burdensome, and providing infrastructure but quality can only be improved if the conditions under which educators work are made more attractive,” he said.

Prof Addae-Mensah said this on Monday at the launch of the Global Action Week for Education 2018.

The Week, which is being organised by the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), is on the theme: “Strengthening Citizen Participation and Accountability in Education Management: A Milestone for Achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four”.

He said pupil to teacher ratio, especially at many of the public schools, was poor and had to be addressed.

“We have recently introduced the Free SHS system, this is perhaps one of the boldest educational reforms decisions taken in this country since independence,” he said.

“Now we have a situation in which whether a person can afford to pay for his or her education, it is provided free of charge. This has its implications on quality and equity,” he said.

Prof Addae-Mensah said experience over the years since 1951 had shown that whenever governments took on direct financing of education without any or very little contribution from parents, quality suffers because governments were unable to meet their obligations in good time, if at all, and sustain the necessary financial outlays required.

He said those aspects of the implications of the Fee SHS would need to be critically and dispassionately looked at without political colouration, so that the scheme could become permanent and sustainable.

He noted that the present experiment would only succeed if government would be able and willing to provide the necessary financial administrative and personnel support for the scheme.

Prof. Addae-Mensah said the Government should not put unnecessary restrictions on parents who were able, willing and prepared to contribute to their children’s education in the public schools through their Parent Teacher Associations.

He said the whole issue of funding education in general and pre-tertiary education in particular would need to be re-examined.

Prof. Addae-Mensah cited a 2010 Report on Sustainable Funding of Education from Pre-school to Tertiary Level, produced by the National Council for Tertiary Education at great cost.

He disclosed that he was the co-chair of that Committee, adding “My other co-chairman of that Committee was well known Prof Jophus Anamoah-Mensah,” he said.

“It was a very comprehensive and far reaching report, unfortunately, immediately Professor John Evans Atta-Mills, who commissioned the report left office the succeeding government simply ignored it and was never implemented,” Prof Addae-Mensah said.

“I will strongly suggest that the present government revisit that report to see if it can glean from it some ideas for providing for sustainable quality education beyond just the mere facilitation of access,” he said.

Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, a former Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies, who chaired the function, urged the Government to ensure that the councils and governing boards for colleges of education were constituted.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Hearts of Oak 1:1 Bechem United [HIGHLIGHT]

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!