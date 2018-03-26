Home | News | Yusif Abubakar Admits Aduana Has A Mountain To Climb

Dan Soko
Yusif Abubakar, head coach of Aduana Stars has admitted clearing their outstanding matches in the ongoing Ghana Premier is going to be a difficult task for them. He is worried the subsequent games they are going to be playing will put the team in losing position.

Due to the team’s participation in the continental competition, they have missed four match week games and now have four outstanding matches to play.

Aduana stars having only played five matches so far in the GPL are 14th on the league log with just seven points. This puts more pressure on the Fire boys as they look to try to defend the league.

Speaking to Class FM, Yusif Abubakar disclosed that even though he is worried, his team has no choice and have to play the matches as they come. Therefore, they are going to prepare as well as they can and make sure they plan accordingly to be ready for the games.

“It is through no fault of ours that the league has become this compact as we are playing, but we have no choice”, grieved the gaffer.

Aduana stars will now play Berekum Chelsea in their next match at Dormaa.

