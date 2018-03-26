Zylofon Media, GFA In Talks Over 3-5 Years GHPL Sponsorship - Report

According to multiple reports in the local media, talks are ongoing between Zylofon Media owner, Nana Appiah Mensah and the Ghana Football Association on the number of years the business guru want to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.

Report says the country's football governing body wants Zylofon to sponsor the league for five years, with negotiations ongoing between both parties.

However, a press conference to announce the sponsorship package will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018, if both parties come to an agreement.

On Saturday, Nana Appiah Mensah announced his intention to sponsor the Ghana Premier League when he visited the junior national teams at their camping base at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram and donated GH₵200,000 to the Black Satellites and the Black Starlets apart from their preparations towards the African qualifiers.

The business guru broke the news of sponsoring the Ghana Premier League through one of his able lieutenants, Frederick Boateng.

“On behalf of Nana Appiah Mensah and his team, I would like to announce that Zylofon will be sponsoring the Ghana Premier League.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi was appreciative of Nana Appiah Mensah’s will to support the Ghana Premier League after the announcement was made.

“We thank Nana for this kind gesture; we hope that we will build on that to develop the league, and we pray that God blesses him so he can continue to support the league.

“We are discussing three to five years and the details will be announced to the public within the week”, he added.

Nana Appiah Mensah is the owner of Division One side Star Madrid FC and other fast-growing businesses.