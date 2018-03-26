Home | News | Sued MiDA says 'no comment' on BXC case

Sued MiDA says 'no comment' on BXC case

Dan Soko

Eson Benjamin MidaMartin Eson Benjamin, CEO of MiDA

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has confirmed being summoned to court by BXC Consortium over the latter’s disqualification from the bidding process to manage the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

MiDA, however, says since the matter is before the High Court in Accra, it will not make any comments on the matter to avoid prejudicing proceedings.

Instead, MiDA is assuring the public that it will continue to uphold high standards of integrity and transparency throughout the ECG Private Sector Participation Transaction process.

BXC Ghana Limited (BXC) is a Chinese power metering systems and management company registered in Ghana and a subsidiary of Xiaocheng Electronic Technology Stock Co. Ltd.

It is alleging unfair treatment by MiDA for disqualifying it on grounds of conflict of interest, arguing that it is demanding explanations because it had at all times informed MiDA of its operations and contracts in the country and particularly with the ECG.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

