Home | News | Kotoko clash is a season defining moment- Hearts Coach

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: Ghanahguardian.com

Hearts Vs KotokoKotoko will face off with Hearts of Oak in Kumasi on Sunday

Deputy coach of Hearts of Oak Edward Nii Odoom has labeled their upcoming Super Clash encounter against Asante Kotoko as defining moment in the ongoing season for his outfit.

The Phobians have had to endure a turbulent start to the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League campaign so far with the team struggling to perform at the level expected by the club’s fans.

A last minute equalizer from Patrick Razak against Bechem United rescued them from a brink of a third straight defeat over the weekend.

According to Odoom, the crucial Week 10 encounter against bitter rivals Kotoko is an opportunity to rediscover form and get their season back on track.

"The next game against Kotoko is of course a defining moment for us (the technical team)," Odoom told Otec FM.

"It is however not for the coaches alone but everyone at the club. The supporters have a role to play ahead of the crucial game so we will work hard and improve on our last game against Bechem United."

"Although, we shared the spoils against Bechem, the players played well and created several goalscoring opportunities but it was unfortunate we couldn't make it count. In spite of all these, I believe we will be ready for the Kotoko game," he added.

The two biggest clubs in the country will lock horns on Sunday April 29, 2018 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

