Northern regional Minister launches ‘Northern Development First’ project in Iran

Business News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Salifu Sa-eed with Ghana's Ambassador to Iran, Hajj Sayuti Yahaya

The Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) has launched a project dubbed, “Northern Development First” to showcase the region’s investment potential to foreign investors.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed officially launched the project in the Islamic Republic of Iran, where he led a high-powered delegation to renew the region and the Iranian government’s bilateral relations.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Iran, Hajj Sayuti Yahaya Iddi spearheaded the event which brought together Iranian business moguls.

Salifu Sa-eed told Citi News that the delegation had fruitful discussions with the Iranian investor community on the Northern Region’s development agenda.

“The investor community is very happy with the visit and indicated that their first delegation of businessmen and investors will visit the region in about three weeks’ time.”

He encouraged the Iranian business community to support the region in the agricultural, educational and health sectors.

According to him, the Ghanaian delegation also met with Iranian officials from the ministries of Industry, Mines and Trade, Health and Medical Education.

He said government will continue with the economic co-operation and strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Iranian government has been supportive of rural communities in the Northern Region.

The support covers projects on health, agriculture and education which are vital to the development of deprived communities.

The goodwill between Ghana and the Islamic Republic of Iran dates back to the 1950’s.