Home | News | Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens

Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens

Dan Soko

Some people who volunteered as traffic wardens at the old East Legon tunnel in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to the government to employ them after the newly constructed tunnel was opened to traffic.

The traffic wardens who say they have been ensuring smooth traffic at the place since 1996, argue that they will be jobless and without any source of livelihood since they depend on the monies they receive from benevolent drivers who plied the stretch.

READ ALSO: Powerful people are threatening me to shut up – Aning

“We are thanking our cheerful ones for helping us. Thanks to Ghana Police Service for allowing us to work with them. We are now informing you that any moment from now, we will not stand under the tunnel to direct the traffic again. We plead with the citizens and government to come to our aid,” the wardens stated on a signpost to thank those who supported them financially over the years.

 

Road users who plied the old East Legon tunnel often complained about the massive gridlock during rush hour as well as the delay in completion of the new tunnel.

The new tunnel was opened to traffic on Monday [April 23, 2018].

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Highway Authority, Diana Seade told Accra-based Citi FM that the tunnel was opened so that the works can be completed on other parts of the road.

 

READ ALSO: Lawyer convicted for fraud

“This is just temporary and it is a diversion to enable work on the left turn at the East Legon junction to go on. It has not been officially opened.”

Despite stating that the opening of the tunnel was temporary, she hinted that the tunnel might remain in use to aid the flow of traffic until it is officially commissioned.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Starlet Eddie Nketiah Speaks On His Partnership With Reiss Nelson At Arsenal

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks

April 22, 2018

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!