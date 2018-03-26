Bongo District re-affirms commitment to ending open defecation

By
Bongo (U/E), April 24, GNA - The Bongo
District Assembly in the Upper East Region has reaffirmed its commitment to
ending open defecation across all communities in the District by 2019.
In this regard, the Assembly re-launched a
campaign against open defecation with a pledge to reward Assembly members who
would work hard to ensure that their electoral areas were declared Open
Defecation Free (ODF) by the year 2019.
The re-launch brought together major
stakeholders in the District such as Assembly members, unit committee members,
traditional rulers, development partners including UNICEF-Ghana and Water Aid
Ghana.
Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the District Chief
Executive (DCE) of Bongo who made the pledge, added that more development projects
such as schools and health facilities would go to electoral areas that would be
declared ODF by 2019.
The DCE disclosed that the Assembly had made
efforts to finalize a draft sanitation by-laws for approval to enable it offer
stiffer punishments to sanitation offenders.
He used the occasion to commend Naba Baba
Salifu Aleemyarum, Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area and his elders
for their efforts in implementing the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) in
some communities, and said access to potable water and good sanitation were
part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were of major concern
to the District.
The DCE expressed regret that only 29 out of
168 communities in the District had been declared ODF, adding that the Assembly
had collaborated with development agencies including UNICEF Ghana, Water Aid
Ghana and USAID SPRING to improve sanitation.
Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, the Upper East
Regional Minister, commended UNICEF-Ghana, Water Aid Ghana and USAID SPRING and
other development partners for collaborating with the Government to implement
the CLTS project in all the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region
towards achieving ODF status in communities by the end of the year 2019.
He noted that 75 per cent of the population in
the Region practiced Open defecation, a situation which could increase
preventable diseases like malaria and cholera.
The Regional Minister commended the Bongo
District for implementing the CLTS project and urged the remaining Municipal and
District Assemblies to emulate the Bongo District to help end the menace.
“The Urban Sanitation model” which is being
piloted in the Tamale Metro, Ashiaman and the Ho Municipals by the Government
through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources would be replicated
throughout the country in due course to help address the WASH challenges in the
country,” he added.
