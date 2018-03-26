Home | News | Bongo District re-affirms commitment to ending open defecation

Bongo District re-affirms commitment to ending open defecation

Dan Soko

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Bongo (U/E), April 24, GNA - The Bongo District Assembly in the Upper East Region has reaffirmed its commitment to ending open defecation across all communities in the District by 2019.

In this regard, the Assembly re-launched a campaign against open defecation with a pledge to reward Assembly members who would work hard to ensure that their electoral areas were declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) by the year 2019.

The re-launch brought together major stakeholders in the District such as Assembly members, unit committee members, traditional rulers, development partners including UNICEF-Ghana and Water Aid Ghana.

Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bongo who made the pledge, added that more development projects such as schools and health facilities would go to electoral areas that would be declared ODF by 2019.

The DCE disclosed that the Assembly had made efforts to finalize a draft sanitation by-laws for approval to enable it offer stiffer punishments to sanitation offenders.

He used the occasion to commend Naba Baba Salifu Aleemyarum, Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area and his elders for their efforts in implementing the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) in some communities, and said access to potable water and good sanitation were part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were of major concern to the District.

The DCE expressed regret that only 29 out of 168 communities in the District had been declared ODF, adding that the Assembly had collaborated with development agencies including UNICEF Ghana, Water Aid Ghana and USAID SPRING to improve sanitation.

Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister, commended UNICEF-Ghana, Water Aid Ghana and USAID SPRING and other development partners for collaborating with the Government to implement the CLTS project in all the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region towards achieving ODF status in communities by the end of the year 2019.

He noted that 75 per cent of the population in the Region practiced Open defecation, a situation which could increase preventable diseases like malaria and cholera.

The Regional Minister commended the Bongo District for implementing the CLTS project and urged the remaining Municipal and District Assemblies to emulate the Bongo District to help end the menace.

“The Urban Sanitation model” which is being piloted in the Tamale Metro, Ashiaman and the Ho Municipals by the Government through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources would be replicated throughout the country in due course to help address the WASH challenges in the country,” he added.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

LEAGUE REPORT: Match Week 9 Round Up Of Matches And Results

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!