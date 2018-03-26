A stage play on road safety campaign to be premiered in Accra

Accra, April 24, GNA - A stage play titled
“Men Don Die”, would be premiered on 28 to 29 April at the Accra International
Conference Centre.
The play, a road safety campaign, will feature
popular actors such as Adjetey Annan and Ecow Smith-Asante.
The play is two shows for each night, 1600 hours
and 2000 hours.
This was contained in a statement signed by
Latif Abubakar, the Producer of the play and copied to the Ghana New Agency in
Accra.
The play is an initiative of Globe Production
in partnership with Accra Presbyterian Senior High School 80th anniversary
to educate the public on the negative effects of road accidents on the society
and nation building.
It is sponsored by Endela logistics, Yomi
Yoghurt, First Trust Savings and Loans and Veraldo drinks.
Mr Abubakar also the Director of Globe
Production said the drama tells a story of two couples who set off on a long
journey in an ‘aro-glass’ vehicle, one for their marriage and the other on
their way for a divorce, all happening in some few hours.
This becomes a doomsday event when their
vehicle gets stuck in the middle of a road. What then becomes of their fate?
Abandoned and lost, the ensuing events expose
their characteristics and objectives in the play.
Mr Abubakar said the play sought to advocate a
road safety campaign and has a theme: ‘’ There is always light, no matter the
situation” which lays credence to the saying “In thy light we shall see light”.
The playwright promised the public of
spiced-up performances and entreated all to attend with families and friends.
According to him, the mission of Globe
Productions is to keep touching lives and making people happy and help them
appreciate life by distressing themselves from the exigencies of the times.”
Media partners are Graphic Communications
Group, TV3, TV Africa, GHONE TV, Citi FM, Citi FM Online, Graphic Showbiz and
Ghanaian Times.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article