Brong-Ahafo DoVVSU reported cases decreases in 2017

By
Regina Benneh, GNA
Sunyani, April 24, GNA - The Domestic Violence
and Victim Support Unit (DoVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service in the Brong-Ahafo
Region received 864 cases in 2017, as against 1,162 in 2016.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Setina
Aboagye, the Regional Coordinator of the Unit, in an interview with Ghana News
Agency (GNA) on Thursday in Sunyani, said the figure represented a decrease of
34.5 per cent of the 2016 reported cases.
DSP Aboagye gave the statistics as,
non-maintenance, 340, spousal assault, 173, threat of death, 46, stealing, 37,
defilement, 36, abduction, 35, non-acceptance of pregnancy, 35, threat of harm,
26, and unlawful removal of children, 24.
The rest were offensive conduct, 22,
defrauding by false pretence, 12, rape, 10, causing damage, 16, causing harm,
10, unlawful ejection, four, missing persons, nine, abandonment of infants,
six, criminal abortion, three, indecent assault, four, and deprivation of
property, nine.
She said 80 out of the cases were sent to
Court, and 15 of them were acquainted and discharged, two perpetrators were
convicted, while 45 were still awaiting trial.
DSP Aboagye added that 50 cases were referred
to the Department of Social Welfare, but 66 were still under investigations and
540 settled and closed.
She said 62 victims in the cases were males
and therefore encouraged men who were being
abused and maltreated by their wives to report them to DOVVSU.
DSP Aboagye assured that the Unit would
continue with its outreach programmes to educate parents in churches and
communities through workshops and on local radio stations.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article