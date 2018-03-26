Home | News | Brong-Ahafo DoVVSU reported cases decreases in 2017

Brong-Ahafo DoVVSU reported cases decreases in 2017

Dan Soko

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, April 24, GNA - The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DoVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service in the Brong-Ahafo Region received 864 cases in 2017, as against 1,162 in 2016.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Setina Aboagye, the Regional Coordinator of the Unit, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday in Sunyani, said the figure represented a decrease of 34.5 per cent of the 2016 reported cases.

DSP Aboagye gave the statistics as, non-maintenance, 340, spousal assault, 173, threat of death, 46, stealing, 37, defilement, 36, abduction, 35, non-acceptance of pregnancy, 35, threat of harm, 26, and unlawful removal of children, 24.

The rest were offensive conduct, 22, defrauding by false pretence, 12, rape, 10, causing damage, 16, causing harm, 10, unlawful ejection, four, missing persons, nine, abandonment of infants, six, criminal abortion, three, indecent assault, four, and deprivation of property, nine.

She said 80 out of the cases were sent to Court, and 15 of them were acquainted and discharged, two perpetrators were convicted, while 45 were still awaiting trial.

DSP Aboagye added that 50 cases were referred to the Department of Social Welfare, but 66 were still under investigations and 540 settled and closed.

She said 62 victims in the cases were males and therefore encouraged men who were being   abused and maltreated by their wives to report them to DOVVSU.

DSP Aboagye assured that the Unit would continue with its outreach programmes to educate parents in churches and communities through workshops and on local radio stations.

GNA

