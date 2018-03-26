Corruption is a Threat to National Development - NCCE

By
Anthony Apubeo, GNA
Bongo (U/E), April 24, GNA – Ms Alice Ndego,
the District Director of the NCCE in charge of the Bongo District in the Upper
East Region, has said corrupt practices in the country were major threats to
the nation’s development.
She said the practices such as bribery,
nepotism, cronyism and favouritism were preventing the nation from meeting its
economic and social needs such as potable water, road, schools, hospitals and
housing among others.
The District Director, who is also the Queen
Mother of Bazua in the Bawku Traditional Area, made the observation during a
stakeholders’ forum on “Transparency and Accountability,” organized by the
National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at the Chief’s palace in the
Bongo District.
The forum, which was sponsored by the European
Union (EU), was aimed at getting the support of the chiefs to help fight
corruption.
The forum assembled 42 divisional and sub
chiefs and 17 Queen mothers including the elders of the Traditional Council.
Ms Ndego indicated that the fight against
corruption was difficult and government alone could not handle it, hence the
NCCE was constitutionally mandated to complement the fight against the canker
and called for collective efforts from all the stakeholders and the citizenry
in the fight against the phenomenon.
Whilst urging the traditional rulers to
support the NCCE in the fight because they wielded much influence in the
respective jurisdictions, the District Director disclosed that her outfit put
in place a number of programmes to sensitize more identifiable groups including
Assembly members, market women, religious leaders, the youth among others in
the District, all aimed at mitigating the issue.
Mr Amos Ayuure, the District Director of the
Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), mentioned
that bureaucratic and petty corruption
such as lateness to work and closing early from work were among the major
factors of corruption and impressed upon
people to use the” Whistle Blower’s law” by reporting people involved in
corruption to the appropriate authorities.
He cited many instances where many traders
engaged in corrupt acts by under measuring food stuff such as millet, maize,
beans in bowls and selling them at cut throat prices to consumers, describing
such act as part of the “petty corruption.”
Most of the chiefs and the queen mothers at
the programme attributed the shoddy works by many contractors particularly the
construction of schools, health and road projects in the area to bribery, where
majority of the contractors seeking for contracts have to pay 10 per cent
before being awarded the contract.
Naba Baba Salifu Aleemyarum, the Paramount
Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, explained the Traditional Council’s
support to the course of the Commission, indicating that more platforms such as
durbars and festivities would be offered to the Commission to sensitize the
people on the nature, cause and effects of corruption and how each person could
contribute to reduce it.
The Paramount Chief who is also a former staff
of the Commission schooled his divisional, sub-chiefs, queen mothers and elders
of the Traditional Area to eschew corruption and exhibit exemplary leadership
and further promised to pay for the cost of the air time for the NCCE to use
the Bongo Community Radio Station to preach against the canker.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article